SignalPlus Obtains ISO/IEC 27001 and SOC 2 Certifications
2024-01-09 03:49
According to Foresight News, cryptocurrency options trading tool SignalPlus has obtained the international information security management standard ISO/IEC 27001 certification and the SOC 2 certification, which focuses on information security management. In addition, SignalPlus has conducted simulated network attack tests, successfully defending against security challenges through third-party white-hat hacker penetration. As a result, the company has received an A+ security rating from authoritative security agencies.
