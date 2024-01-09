SignalPlus Obtains ISO/IEC 27001 and SOC 2 Certifications

According to Foresight News, cryptocurrency options trading tool SignalPlus has obtained the international information security management standard ISO/IEC 27001 certification and the SOC 2 certification, which focuses on information security management. In addition, SignalPlus has conducted simulated network attack tests, successfully defending against security challenges through third-party white-hat hacker penetration. As a result, the company has received an A+ security rating from authoritative security agencies.

