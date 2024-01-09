Arbitrum's Gamma Protocol to Collaborate with OpenZeppelin for Security Audit

According to Foresight News, Arbitrum's liquidity management protocol Gamma has announced a security update, stating that they are hiring OpenZeppelin to audit their deposit proxy configurations. The collaboration is expected to begin early next week, followed by the implementation of necessary changes to ensure the security of deposit proxy configurations for all vaults. Once the changes are implemented, deposits will be reopened. The estimated time for reopening deposits may range from one to three weeks.

