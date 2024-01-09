Sui Processes Over 10 Million Daily Transactions Amid Inscription-Driven Activity Surge

According to Foresight News, Sui reported that it processed over 10 million daily transaction blocks during a two-day period of increased inscription-driven activity. On December 22, 2023, the peak reached over 13.8 million transactions, with the highest transactions per second (TPS) rate nearing 6,000. The surge in activity highlights the growing demand for inscription-driven services and the ability of Sui to handle large volumes of transactions efficiently. As the market for these services continues to expand, Sui's performance demonstrates its potential to be a key player in the industry.

