Ethereum L2 Network ZKFair to Launch ZKF Staking Mechanism

According to Foresight News, the community-driven Ethereum Layer 2 (L2) network ZKFair is set to launch its ZKF staking mechanism, allowing users to earn gas fee dividends by staking ZKF tokens. In addition, community members can share 75% of the total gas fee profits based on their staking ratio, while the remaining 25% is allocated to Dapp developers. The staking ratio is determined by the product of the staking amount and the staking period weight, with longer staking periods resulting in higher weights and greater returns. ZKFair employs a 100% fair token launch model and is supported by the technology and computing power of the ZK-RaaS platform Lumoz. The network uses USDC as its gas token. Since the launch of ZKFair's mainnet, its total value locked (TVL) has risen to $124 million, ranking 15th on the L2 leaderboard.

