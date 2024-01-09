Ondo Foundation Announces Reward Points Program for Wallet Users and Community Members

According to Foresight News, the Ondo Foundation has announced a reward points program for wallet users holding uninvested USDC or USDT, Ondo community members, and ONDO token and USDY holders between the launch of OUSG on January 26, 2023, and the end of 2023. Users must claim their points before March 31. The foundation will disqualify malicious actors, such as Sybil attackers, and wallets associated with illegal activities.

