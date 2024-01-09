Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT and USDC
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin Dips After 6.5% Jump as Traders Await ETF Decision

Binance News
2024-01-09 02:23
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Bloomberg, Bitcoin dipped to $46,770 on Tuesday in Singapore after a 6.5% jump on Monday in the US. The cryptocurrency's new year climb now stands at 10%, contrasting with drops over the same period in previous years. Traders are anticipating greater adoption of the digital token by mainstream investors via exchange-traded funds (ETFs), with Bitcoin up 172% in the past 12 months. Participants seem to be coming around to thinking that the initial flows will actually exceed expectations, according to market analysts. Applicants amended forms on Monday in the US in a final push to offer spot Bitcoin ETF products more than a decade after the first attempt. SEC Chair Gary Gensler has expressed concerns about the potential for market manipulation and fraud in the cryptocurrency space. However, the SEC lost a key legal fight against crypto asset manager BlockFi last year, which may have opened the door for Bitcoin ETFs. Critics argue that the products pose a risk for investors due to the volatility of digital assets and their association with illicit activity. The advance in Bitcoin has also lifted the digital-asset market more broadly, supporting smaller tokens like Ethereum and Solana. Some crypto watchers wonder if Bitcoin is due for a pullback if and when SEC approval finally arrives, as speculators may decide to take profits from the token's rally. However, there are no signs of a so-called sell-the-news event just yet, according to market observers. Looking past short-term price fluctuations, the main result of Bitcoin spot ETF approval will be the marketing machine behind greater Bitcoin awareness, powered by some of the largest names in traditional finance.
View full text