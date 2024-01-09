Whale's Collateralized ETH Loan Faces Liquidation Risk

According to Foresight News, an on-chain analyst has reported that an hour ago, a whale with a large ETH/BTC long position experienced a drop in their loan health ratio below 1, leading to a liquidation event. The whale was forced to repay 183 WBTC loans using 3,870.79 ETH as collateral. Currently, the whale's loan health ratio stands at 1.01, putting them at risk of further liquidation if the ratio falls below 1 again.

