copy link
create picture
more
Solana Ecosystem Sees Growth in Active Developers and Hackathon Submissions
Binance News
2024-01-09 01:04
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, the Solana Foundation has reported that by 2023, the Solana developer ecosystem will have over 2,500 monthly active developers on open-source repositories, with a three-month developer retention rate increasing from 31% to over 50%. Additionally, while the United States continues to dominate in terms of hackathon winners, the share of hackathon submissions from regions outside the US has seen significant growth, rising from 76% in 2021 to 91% in the Hyperdrive event.
View full text