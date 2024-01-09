Solana Ecosystem Sees Growth in Active Developers and Hackathon Submissions

According to Foresight News, the Solana Foundation has reported that by 2023, the Solana developer ecosystem will have over 2,500 monthly active developers on open-source repositories, with a three-month developer retention rate increasing from 31% to over 50%. Additionally, while the United States continues to dominate in terms of hackathon winners, the share of hackathon submissions from regions outside the US has seen significant growth, rising from 76% in 2021 to 91% in the Hyperdrive event.

View full text