SEC Releases Supplemental Comments on Pending S-1 Applications
Binance News
2024-01-09 00:59
According to Foresight News, Perianne, the founder and CEO of the Chamber of Digital Commerce, announced on Twitter that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has just released supplemental comments on pending S-1 applicants. Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart confirmed the news and stated that more amendments will be released tomorrow. He does not believe that the supplemental comments signal a delay.
