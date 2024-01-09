copy link
Fidelity Investments Selects Jane Street and Cumberland DRW as Trading Partners for Bitcoin ETF
2024-01-09 00:59
According to Foresight News, Fidelity Investments has chosen Jane Street and Cumberland DRW as trading partners for its spot Bitcoin ETF, provided the ETF receives regulatory approval. The selection of these trading partners is a significant step for Fidelity in its pursuit of launching a Bitcoin ETF.
