Decentralized Auction Platform Bounce Brand Launches First ILO Focused on Token Liquidity Pool Fee Rights

According to Foresight News, decentralized auction platform Bounce Brand has announced the launch of its first Initial Liquidity Offering (ILO). The ILO focuses on the fee rights of token liquidity pools on platforms such as Uniswap. Participants who acquire a certain share (e.g., 1%) in the auction can permanently receive 1% of Uniswap transaction fees without holding tokens themselves. Furthermore, the Bounce token (BOUNCE) will be issued starting January 16th, 00:00, and will end on January 21st, 00:00.

