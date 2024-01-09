copy link
VanEck Bitcoin Spot ETF Listed on DTCC Website with Ticker Symbol HODL
2024-01-09 00:08
According to Foresight News, VanEck's Bitcoin spot ETF has been listed on the website of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) in the United States. The ticker symbol for the ETF is HODL.
