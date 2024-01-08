CFTC Technical Advisory Committee Calls for DeFi Understanding and Responsible Development

According to Foresight News, the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Technical Advisory Committee voted on Monday to submit a report to the CFTC, urging the government and industry to understand decentralized finance (DeFi) and promote its responsible and compliant development. The report highlights the importance of fostering a better understanding of DeFi among regulators and industry participants, as well as encouraging responsible growth and compliance within the sector. This move by the CFTC Technical Advisory Committee demonstrates a growing interest in DeFi and its potential impact on the financial industry. As DeFi continues to gain traction and evolve, it is crucial for regulators and industry stakeholders to stay informed and ensure that the development of this emerging technology remains compliant with existing regulations and promotes responsible growth.

