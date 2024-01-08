NFT Analysis Platform Ninjalerts Embeds Super Nintendo Emulator on Bitcoin Network

According to Foresight News, NFT analysis platform Ninjalerts has embedded a Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) emulator on the Bitcoin network, allowing users to play games across Ordinals and markets within their browsers. This move is part of the 'Pizza Ninjas' avatar NFT project. In addition, Ninjalerts provides tools and guides for uploading permanent and functional video games to Bitcoin, explaining how to store read-only memory game files on Bitcoin in an encrypted and password-protected format.

