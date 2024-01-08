Buy Crypto
Digital Currency Group Accused of Not Fulfilling Repayment Requirements to Bankrupt Subsidiary Genesis Global

Binance News
2024-01-08 21:53
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Blockworks, Digital Currency Group (DCG) has been accused of not fulfilling its repayment requirements to its bankrupt subsidiary Genesis Global. An ad hoc group of lenders alleged that DCG entities still owe significant sums of USD and BTC to the debtors' estates and their creditors. This accusation comes days after DCG announced that it had fully paid off its short-term loans from Genesis. However, Genesis and other debtors claim that DCG still owes an undetermined amount of bitcoin, as well as $26 million in interest and late fees, as stipulated by its repayment agreement and master loan agreements. DCG reportedly transferred around $189 million in US dollars and relinquished certain ETHE and ETCG shares in an attempt to satisfy its BTC obligations. These shares of ETCG, the Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust, and ETHE, the Grayscale Ethereum Trust, had been held as collateral for its loans from Genesis. However, according to its partial repayment agreement drafted in September, DCG is only allowed to settle its USD and BTC requirements in those currencies, not other assets. Genesis cannot determine how much of DCG's bitcoin obligations remain outstanding until it sells the ETHE and ETCG and purchases bitcoin with the proceeds. The costs for this would be passed on to DCG. In September, Genesis sued its parent company to recoup an outstanding loan balance of more than $700 million in cash and cryptocurrencies that matured in May 2023. Court filings from September show that DCG owed more than $1.7 billion to Genesis and other creditors. Genesis claimed that DCG had an outstanding balance of 4,550 BTC, worth about $214 million, and 14,048 bitcoin cash, worth about $3.5 million, plus an additional 70 bitcoin in late fees. DCG has not yet responded to Blockworks' request for comment.
