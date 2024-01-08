copy link
Pantera Capital Plans $200 Million Investment in Bitwise's Potential Bitcoin ETF
Binance News
2024-01-08 17:08
According to Foresight News, Pantera Capital is preparing to invest $200 million in Bitwise's potential Bitcoin spot ETF, as reported by The Block citing S-1 documents.
