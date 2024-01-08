copy link
VanEck to Provide $72.5 Million Seed Funding for Potential Bitcoin Spot ETF
Binance News
2024-01-08 17:02
According to Foresight News, VanEck is set to provide $72.5 million in seed funding for a potential Bitcoin spot exchange-traded fund (ETF). The information was reported by The Block.
