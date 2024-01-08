BNB Chain Announces BEP333: BNB Chain Fusion Proposal

According to Foresight News, BNB Chain has announced that its community recently proposed 'BEP333: BNB Chain Fusion', a plan to gradually phase out BNB Beacon Chain from its ecosystem. The proposal aims to improve the development efficiency of BSC, enhance security, and increase asset utilization efficiency. The Beacon Chain Fusion is scheduled for implementation in April 2024, and users are advised to transfer their assets to the BSC network to ensure the safety of their funds. BEP2 and BEP8 tokens will be affected by this change.

View full text