CleanSpark Purchases 160,000 Bitmain S21 Miners, Boosting Hashrate by 400%

According to Foresight News, CleanSpark has announced the purchase of 160,000 Bitmain S21 mining machines. As per the agreement terms, CleanSpark has already bought 60,000 miners at a price of $16.1 per terahash, totaling $193.2 million after deducting discounts and coupons. The delivery is expected between April and June 2024. The agreement also includes a strategic call option to purchase an additional 100,000 miners at a fixed price of $16 per terahash before the end of the year. If the full call option is exercised, CleanSpark's hashrate is expected to increase to approximately 50 EH/s, a 400% increase from the current 10 EH/s.

