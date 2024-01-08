copy link
create picture
more
CleanSpark Purchases 160,000 Bitmain S21 Miners, Boosting Hashrate by 400%
Binance News
2024-01-08 15:39
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, CleanSpark has announced the purchase of 160,000 Bitmain S21 mining machines. As per the agreement terms, CleanSpark has already bought 60,000 miners at a price of $16.1 per terahash, totaling $193.2 million after deducting discounts and coupons. The delivery is expected between April and June 2024. The agreement also includes a strategic call option to purchase an additional 100,000 miners at a fixed price of $16 per terahash before the end of the year. If the full call option is exercised, CleanSpark's hashrate is expected to increase to approximately 50 EH/s, a 400% increase from the current 10 EH/s.
View full text