Ronin Network Launches Mavis Store for In-Game Items

According to Foresight News, the gaming-focused EVM blockchain Ronin Network has launched an online store called Mavis Store for in-game items. Players can purchase both on-chain and off-chain items using RON, AXS, SLP, WETH, and USDC as payment methods. Currently, Mavis Store offers two products: Battle Bears Gas Cans and Origins Gems. The store will donate 0.5% of its revenue to the Ronin Treasury. Additionally, Origins Gems purchased from Mavis Store can be used to buy other items within the Origins Shop. Ten percent of the revenue generated from Origins Gems in the Origins Shop will be allocated to the Axie Community Treasury, contributing to the value of AXS, while the remaining 90% will go to the Origins Vault.

