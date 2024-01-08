Buy Crypto
Lazarus Group Completes Largest Transaction in Months, Extracting $1 Million in Bitcoin

Binance News
2024-01-08 14:41
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, the hacker group Lazarus Group has just completed its largest transaction in months, extracting $1 million worth of Bitcoin from its mixing pool. The group also sent $150,000 worth of Bitcoin to a previously inactive address. The Lazarus Group, known for its cyberattacks and hacking activities, has been closely monitored by Arkham. This recent transaction marks a significant move for the group, as it has been relatively quiet in recent months. The extraction of such a large sum of Bitcoin from their mixing pool could indicate potential future activities or plans. The transfer of $150,000 worth of Bitcoin to an inactive address is also noteworthy, as it may suggest the group is attempting to hide or move funds in preparation for future operations. As the Lazarus Group continues to be monitored, it remains to be seen what their next moves will be and how they will utilize the extracted Bitcoin.
