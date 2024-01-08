Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT and USDC
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Crypto Market Catalysts in 2024: Spot Bitcoin ETF, Ethereum Dencun Upgrade, and EigenLayer Staking Products

Binance News
2024-01-08 14:35
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, the crypto market in 2024 will be significantly impacted by several events, including the potential spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) release, the upcoming Ethereum Dencun upgrade, and EigenLayer’s staking products launch. The spot Bitcoin ETF launch has already begun to drive activity in the crypto market, with BTC rallying to $45,000 and traders gambling over $3.25 million on the outcome of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) decision on the products. The SEC is expected to respond to over a dozen applications from major asset management firms between January 8 and 10. The upcoming Ethereum Dencun upgrade, initially scheduled for October 2023, is set to take place in late Q1 or early Q2 of 2024. The update aims to enhance Ethereum layer 2 (L2) rollup efficiency through proto-danksharding, which introduces temporary storage space for higher transactional throughput. The Dencun upgrade is also expected to reduce transaction costs on L2 networks by 10x or more, attracting more economic activity into the ecosystem. Major L2 protocols, such as Optimism’s native token OP and Arbitrum’s ARB, have experienced significant price growth in anticipation of this event. EigenLayer’s restaking product launch, which provides developers access to the Ethereum staked capital base and decentralized validator set, is another highly anticipated event in 2024. The launch will introduce new applications to the ecosystem and benefit existing liquid staking protocols. According to IntoTheBlock, staking on EigenLayer will provide higher yields than the existing staking rate, and the protocol has already attracted more than $1 billion in deposits, with 70% coming through liquid staking as the community prepares for the products’ launch.
View full text