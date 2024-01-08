copy link
ICON's Cross-Chain Framework Integrates with Injective via Cosmos IBC xCall
2024-01-08 14:18
According to Foresight News, ICON, a cross-chain framework, has integrated with Injective through the Cosmos Inter-Blockchain Communication Protocol (IBC) xCall to expand cross-chain interoperability. This collaboration aims to enhance the functionality and accessibility of decentralized applications across various blockchain networks.
