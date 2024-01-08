Buy Crypto
Cardano's NFT Sales Volume Grows, Analysts Predict Potential ADA Price Increase

Binance News
2024-01-08 13:44
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, Cardano's NFT sales volume has shown significant growth recently, reaching nearly $9 million, a 60% increase. Despite this, the price of ADA, Cardano's native token, has declined over the past month. However, some analysts predict a potential price increase for ADA in the near future. Ethereum continues to lead the NFT market with approximately $327 million in volume, but this figure represents a 25% decline on a monthly basis. Total value locked (TVL) on Cardano and on-chain trading volume have also been well above the numbers observed at the beginning of December. The former currently stands at over $330 million, whereas the latter points to $6.5 million. Despite the growth in NFT sales volume and other financial metrics, the price of ADA has been on a downward trend, plunging by over 18% in the past 30 days. However, some analysts remain optimistic that ADA could experience a bull run in the near future. Twitter user Lucid recently praised Cardano's technology, community, and blockchain and set a price target of $10. The host of the educational YouTube channel Coin Bureau also laid out a bullish forecast, envisioning ADA spiking to $1, citing the weekly chart suggesting a potential bull flag and the next significant zone of resistance at $1.
