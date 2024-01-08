Etherscan Now Supports zkSync Transaction Queries and Services

According to Foresight News, Ethereum's layer-2 scaling solution, zkSync, has announced that Etherscan now supports multiple services, including zkSync transaction queries. The services provided by Etherscan for zkSync include zkSync NFT transfers and minting lists, verified contract lists, blockchain charts and statistics, code readers, Vyper online compilers, token approvals, contract difference checkers, broadcast raw transactions, and similar contracts. This offers developers and users transparent access to blockchain data from multiple external sources.

View full text