Etherscan Now Supports zkSync Transaction Queries and Services
Binance News
2024-01-08 13:32
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Ethereum's layer-2 scaling solution, zkSync, has announced that Etherscan now supports multiple services, including zkSync transaction queries. The services provided by Etherscan for zkSync include zkSync NFT transfers and minting lists, verified contract lists, blockchain charts and statistics, code readers, Vyper online compilers, token approvals, contract difference checkers, broadcast raw transactions, and similar contracts. This offers developers and users transparent access to blockchain data from multiple external sources.
