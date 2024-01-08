copy link
Redacted Cartel to Integrate Chainlink CCIP for Cross-Chain Transfers
2024-01-08 13:32
According to Foresight News, decentralized finance (DeFi) project Redacted Cartel is set to integrate Chainlink's Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) to facilitate cross-chain transfers of Pirex ETH (pxETH) and enable Ethereum's circulating tokens to support cross-chain transfers. Chainlink CCIP offers plug-and-play features, including audited token pool contracts that can handle complex transactions involving cross-chain token burning and minting or locking and minting. Additionally, CCIP token transfers come with security features such as rate limiting.
