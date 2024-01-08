Open Campus to Launch Education Verification Protocol in 2024

According to Foresight News, Web3 education platform Open Campus has announced the launch of its education verification protocol, Open Campus ID, in January 2024. The protocol will enable learners to create online profiles, as well as education badges and certificates, through Decentralized Identifiers (DID), allowing them to control their educational identity, reputation, and data. Holders of Open Campus ID will be granted a unique .edu domain name, which will allow users to store their personal profiles and educational data in a self-sovereign, decentralized manner. This innovative approach aims to empower learners by giving them greater control over their educational information and achievements.

