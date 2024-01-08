copy link
Evmos Proposal Approved, 136 Million Tokens to Be Burned During Software Upgrade
Binance News
2024-01-08 13:16
According to Foresight News, Evmos CEO Federico announced that the Evmos token burn proposal has been approved by a majority vote. During the upcoming Evmos software upgrade on Thursday, 136 million EVMOS tokens will be destroyed. Starting from that day, all fees from Cosmos transactions will also be burned.
