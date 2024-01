PancakeSwap Announces Destruction of 8,740,957 CAKE Tokens Worth $25 Million

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, PancakeSwap, a multi-chain decentralized exchange, has announced the destruction of 8,740,957 CAKE tokens, valued at approximately $25 million. In a previous report by Foresight News, PancakeSwap had reduced the maximum supply of CAKE tokens from 750 million to 450 million through a voting process.