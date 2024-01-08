copy link
PancakeSwap Announces Destruction of 8,740,957 CAKE Tokens Worth $25 Million
Binance News
2024-01-08 12:17
According to Foresight News, PancakeSwap, a multi-chain decentralized exchange, has announced the destruction of 8,740,957 CAKE tokens, valued at approximately $25 million. In a previous report by Foresight News, PancakeSwap had reduced the maximum supply of CAKE tokens from 750 million to 450 million through a voting process.
