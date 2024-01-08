BlackRock Proposes 0.30% Sponsor Fee for iShares Bitcoin Trust as SEC Decision Looms

According to CryptoPotato, the race for the first approved spot Bitcoin ETF by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) continues, with several applicants, including BlackRock, filing amendments to their S-1 registration statements under the country's Securities Act. The latest round of changes came on January 8th, with BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust proposing a Sponsor Fee of 0.30%. This fee is charged on the net asset value of the Trust and is payable at least quarterly in USD. Other reported fees for ETF applicants include 0.25% for VanEck, 0.5% for WisdomTree, and 0.25% for Ark/21 Shares, down from 0.8%. The SEC has until January 10th to decide whether or not to approve applications for a spot Bitcoin ETF. Analysts and surveys appear divided on the outcome. A recent survey sanctioned by Bitwise found that most financial advisors believe Bitcoin ETFs will be denied. However, Bloomberg's Eric Balchunas raised the odds of approval to above 90% on Saturday, while Polymarket speculators bet on an 85% chance of approval.

