Ssv.Network Announces Third Round Results of Incentive Mainnet

According to Foresight News, ssv.network has announced the results of the third round of its incentive mainnet, with 2,420 validators receiving a total of 9,243 SSV rewards, valued at $273,000. Previously, Foresight News reported that SSV DAO launched a 12-month incentive plan in October last year, offering early DVT adopters a staking reward of up to 50% APY increase. The plan will run for 12 rounds, with each round lasting one month.

View full text