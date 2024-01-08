copy link
Ssv.Network Announces Third Round Results of Incentive Mainnet
2024-01-08 12:05
According to Foresight News, ssv.network has announced the results of the third round of its incentive mainnet, with 2,420 validators receiving a total of 9,243 SSV rewards, valued at $273,000. Previously, Foresight News reported that SSV DAO launched a 12-month incentive plan in October last year, offering early DVT adopters a staking reward of up to 50% APY increase. The plan will run for 12 rounds, with each round lasting one month.
