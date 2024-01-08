TonUP Launchpad Announces Launchpool for TonTogether Token TOT

According to Foresight News, TonUP, a TON ecosystem Launchpad, has announced the issuance of the TonTogether token (TOT) through a Launchpool. The total supply of TOT is 10 billion, with an initial supply of 2% of the total supply. Out of this, 1% will be allocated to UP staking users through the Launchpool, and the remaining 1% will be used for liquidity purposes. This means that 100 million TOT tokens will be distributed through the TonUP Launchpool by staking. The UP token deposit period is from January 10, 20:00 Beijing time, to February 9, 20:00.

