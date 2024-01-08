Solana-Based DeFi Product Saros Raises $3.75 Million in Private Funding Round

According to Foresight News, Solana-based DeFi product Saros has completed a $3.75 million private funding round with participation from Solana Ventures, Hashed, Spartan, Arche Fund, GBV, Assym, IF, Genblock, K300, Cryptomind, Kyros, and Evernew. The funding round was completed at the end of 2022 and will be used to support the company's expansion plans and the development of the Saros super app. The Saros super app is a fully non-custodial application that provides comprehensive financial services, aiming to offer users a secure digital economy experience.

View full text