Orbit Chain Works to Recover Stolen Assets and Cooperates with Authorities

According to Foresight News, cross-chain protocol Orbit Chain has announced that it is currently working to recover user assets stolen from Orbit Bridge. As a result, all assets held by the Orbit Bridge team will remain frozen, regardless of whether the cross-chain bridge reopens, until the user assets are fully recovered. The Orbit Chain team is actively cooperating with national intelligence and law enforcement agencies in their investigation. Previously, Foresight News reported that the cross-chain bridge protocol Orbit Bridge was hacked on January 1, 2024, resulting in a loss of approximately $81.5 million in cryptocurrency assets.

