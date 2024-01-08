copy link
Valkyrie, Invesco, BlackRock, ARK 21Shares, VanEck, and WisdomTree Submit Updated Bitcoin ETF S-1 Filings
2024-01-08 11:38
According to Foresight News, Valkyrie, Invesco, BlackRock, ARK 21Shares, VanEck, and WisdomTree have submitted updated S-1 filings for their Bitcoin spot ETFs. The filings reveal the fee structures for each ETF: Valkyrie's ETF has a fee of 0.8%; Invesco's ETF has a fee of 0.59% with the first six months free; BlackRock's ETF has a fee of 0.3%; ARK 21Shares' ETF has a fee of 0.8%; and VanEck's ETF has a fee of 0.25%. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had previously required ETF issuers to submit S-1 amendments by 8 a.m. local time today. Foresight News had earlier reported that Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart tweeted about Valkyrie meeting with the SEC to discuss a spot Bitcoin ETF.
