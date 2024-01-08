copy link
Cryptocurrency Liquidations Reach $129 Million in 12 Hours
Binance News
2024-01-08 11:06
According to Foresight News, data from Coinglass reveals that approximately $129 million worth of cryptocurrency liquidations occurred across the network in the past 12 hours. Out of this amount, around $107 million were long positions liquidations.
