Astral Deploys Alchemy Pay Solution for Crypto Transactions
Binance News
2024-01-08 10:55
According to Foresight News, cryptocurrency trading platform Astral has deployed the Alchemy Pay solution for deposits and withdrawals. This solution supports the purchase of cryptocurrencies through traditional payment methods such as Visa and Apple Pay. In addition, users can sell digital assets directly on the platform through Alchemy Pay and exchange them for local fiat currency.
