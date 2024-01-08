Reiki AI Product Launches on Product Hunt, Gains Over 1000 Votes in 48 Hours

According to Foresight News, Web3Go's AI product Reiki was launched on Product Hunt on January 6th. Product Hunt is a website for users to share and discover products. Within 48 hours of its release, Reiki received over 1000 votes and ranked first on the daily product leaderboard on the day of its launch. New Web2 users who register with Reiki can seamlessly obtain a Web3 wallet and experience limited Passport NFT free minting, Bot NFT free minting, and other benefits through redemption codes. Reiki is an AI platform under Web3Go, providing a one-stop AI agent creation toolkit and on-chain asset monetization solutions.

