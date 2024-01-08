Buy Crypto
AI Experts Survey Reveals Less Dire Outlook on Human Extinction Risk

Binance News
2024-01-08 10:16
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Decrypt, a new survey of over 2,700 AI experts conducted by researchers from the Universities of Oxford, Berkeley, and Bonn reveals a less dire outlook on the potential impact of advanced AI systems on humanity. While only around 5% of respondents felt there was a high chance of human extinction from AI, an August 2023 poll found that 61% of Americans see AI as a threat to humanity. This contrasts with industry leaders who signed a Center for AI Safety letter stating that mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority. On AI capabilities, many survey respondents predicted that AI would achieve major creative milestones within 10 years, such as coding an entire payment website from scratch or creating songs indistinguishable from today's hits. However, timelines stretched longer for challenges like mathematical theorem proving. The possibility of High-Level Machine Intelligence (HLMI) becoming a reality has been pulled 13 years closer, with a 50% probability of success predicted by 2047. The Full Automation of Labor (FAOL) horizon has also shifted 48 years earlier to 2116. While researchers are cautiously optimistic overall, around 40% think there is a minimum (not zero) chance of human extinction from advanced AI. This highlights the need for prioritizing AI safety research, a sentiment echoed by 70% of respondents. Views differed on whether AI in 2028 could be trusted to explain its own reasoning, and substantial concern exists around risks like misinformation, inequality, and mass surveillance enabled by AI. Studying AI ethics and safety remains critical.
