Blockchain Social Platform Freechat Raises $80 Million at $800 Million Valuation

According to Foresight News, blockchain social platform Freechat has raised $80 million at a valuation of $800 million. The participating investment institutions were not disclosed. The funds raised will be used for the creator incentive program, providing incentives for content creators of images, videos, and other formats to join the platform. Freechat was founded in 2022 and completed a $2 million seed round in August 2022. The platform launched its global servers in early 2023. In its current ecosystem, in addition to the initial online chat and community operations modules, the creator plan, short video module, and community square sections have all been launched.

