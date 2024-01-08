Zhengzhou City Government Releases Digital Government Construction Action Plan

According to Foresight News, the Zhengzhou City People's Government has released a notice on the 'Zhengzhou City Digital Government Construction Action Plan'. The plan mentions the construction of a full-cycle traceability platform in key areas, relying on the urban brain blockchain platform to support the construction of various traceability platforms, strengthen data interoperability and sharing, and build a new type of traceability supervision method. The goal is to gradually establish a comprehensive, multi-level, and three-dimensional regulatory system. The plan also proposes to explore the promotion of 'blockchain + artificial intelligence' for the entire electronic business registration process, to improve the business environment. This will promote intelligent approval of all aspects and links of enterprise establishment, providing services for the entire life cycle of enterprise establishment, change, and cancellation. Additionally, the plan emphasizes accelerating the layout of future industries, with a forward-looking layout of quantum information, blockchain, and network security innovation pilots.

View full text