Web3Games Completes Token Sale, Raising Over 721,000 USDC

According to Foresight News, Web3Games.com, a full-chain gaming platform, completed its WGT token public sale on January 8th at 15:00, raising a total of 721,023.82 USDC, exceeding its target by 200.28% and attracting around 1,000 participants. The IDO aimed to raise 360,000 USDC by selling 20 million WGT tokens, which account for 2% of the total issuance. According to the official website, WGT will be listed on a centralized exchange on January 10th. The WGT staking feature will also be launched soon, and participants in the staking will receive W3G token airdrops in January. W3G is the native Gas and governance token of the W3Gamez Network, a second-layer gaming chain, which will also be listed on exchanges in January. WGT is the native token of the Web3Games.com ecosystem, which aims to create a decentralized crypto gaming ecosystem. By 2024, the platform will focus on full-chain gaming tracks, develop the second-layer network W3Gamez Network, and provide full-chain game development toolkits. Currently, Web3Games.com has developed four games and a game asset trading platform. Prior to this, Web3Games.com had secured two rounds of financing totaling 4 million USD.

