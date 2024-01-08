copy link
Solana Meme Tokens Experience 70% Price Drop Since December
Binance News
2024-01-08 08:42
According to Foresight News, Solana Meme tokens have seen a general decline of about 70% in their prices since December last year. The dog-themed Meme token BONK is currently priced at 0.00001019 USDT, down approximately 70% from its highest price of 0.00003419 USDT in December last year. Meanwhile, the cat-themed Meme token POPCAT is now priced at 0.005428 USDT, down about 88% from its highest price of 0.04917 USDT in December last year.
