copy link
create picture
more
Argo Blockchain Raises $10 Million Through Share Issuance
Binance News
2024-01-08 08:12
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Argo Blockchain has announced the completion of a 38 million share issuance, raising approximately £8 million (around $10 million). The funds will be used for working capital, debt repayment, and other corporate purposes.
View full text