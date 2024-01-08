T2T2 Launches Mining Feature With APR Up To 3700%

According to Foresight News, one-stop community copy trading platform T2T2 launched its mining feature on January 8. Users can mine esT2T2 by configuring T2T2 in the Trading Room, and esT2T2 can be exchanged for T2T2 at a 1:1 ratio. The exchanged T2T2 will be released linearly within one year. The platform shows that the annual percentage rate (APR) is at least 30%, with the current highest reaching 3700%. T2T2 is a community copy trading platform based on social bonds and fund investment curves, providing users with a unique social copy trading experience.

