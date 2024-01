South Korea's Financial Regulator Develops Cryptocurrency Issuance and Listing Guidelines

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, South Korea's Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) is developing guidelines for cryptocurrency issuance, circulation, and listing standards. An Byung-nan, head of the FSS's digital asset research group, stated during a seminar held at the Seoul Parliament that they have been working closely with exchanges for nearly half a year and the guidelines are almost complete.