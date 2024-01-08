Solana Loses Uptrend as Bearish Momentum Takes Over

According to CryptoPotato, Solana has failed to sustain its bullish momentum and has lost its uptrend. The momentum shifted bearish as soon as Solana fell under $100, with sellers taking over the price action. Over the weekend, the price broke below its uptrend, ending the rally that began in October 2023. The first key support level where buyers could potentially stop the correction is found at $78. This level previously acted as resistance on the way up and can now serve as support. The MACD histogram and moving averages are falling at an increasing speed, signaling that sellers currently dominate the market. As a result, Solana's price is likely to continue falling. The bias for Solana is bearish, with all eyes on the key support at $78, which is the most significant support level on the chart. If buyers do not return at this level, the correction may last longer than anticipated.

View full text