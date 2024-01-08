Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT and USDC
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Solana Loses Uptrend as Bearish Momentum Takes Over

Binance News
2024-01-08 07:28
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, Solana has failed to sustain its bullish momentum and has lost its uptrend. The momentum shifted bearish as soon as Solana fell under $100, with sellers taking over the price action. Over the weekend, the price broke below its uptrend, ending the rally that began in October 2023. The first key support level where buyers could potentially stop the correction is found at $78. This level previously acted as resistance on the way up and can now serve as support. The MACD histogram and moving averages are falling at an increasing speed, signaling that sellers currently dominate the market. As a result, Solana's price is likely to continue falling. The bias for Solana is bearish, with all eyes on the key support at $78, which is the most significant support level on the chart. If buyers do not return at this level, the correction may last longer than anticipated.
View full text