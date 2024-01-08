copy link
Blend NFT Lending Platform Surpasses 400,000 Loans, Totaling Over $3.8 Billion
2024-01-08 06:46
According to Foresight News, data from Dune reveals that the total number of loans on Blend, the NFT lending platform under Blur, has exceeded 400,000, reaching 403,938 loans, with a total transaction value of over $3.8 billion. In addition, the current active loan volume is approximately 5,417 loans, with the active loan volume touching 14,405 ETH.
