AI-Driven Web3 Trend Tracking Platform TrendX Raises $1 Million in Seed Funding
Binance News
2024-01-08 06:32
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, TrendX, an AI-driven Web3 trend tracking and intelligent trading one-stop platform, has successfully raised $1 million in seed funding. The participating investment firms include Foster Labs, Web3Link, Coresky, Tripod Capital, CatcherVC, and MIIX Capital. TrendX utilizes large language models and AI technology to identify market trends and seamlessly integrates with intelligent trading.
