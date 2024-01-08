AI-Driven Web3 Trend Tracking Platform TrendX Raises $1 Million in Seed Funding

According to Foresight News, TrendX, an AI-driven Web3 trend tracking and intelligent trading one-stop platform, has successfully raised $1 million in seed funding. The participating investment firms include Foster Labs, Web3Link, Coresky, Tripod Capital, CatcherVC, and MIIX Capital. TrendX utilizes large language models and AI technology to identify market trends and seamlessly integrates with intelligent trading.

