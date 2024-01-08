copy link
create picture
more
Over Protocol Announces Token Distribution Details on Official Telegram
Binance News
2024-01-08 06:03
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Over Protocol, a Layer 1 blockchain lightweight node protocol, has announced that token distribution details will be first revealed on their official Telegram channel.
View full text